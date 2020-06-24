Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Jokic has covid-19

A person with knowledge of the situation said All-Star forward Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has tested positive for covid-19 and is quarantining in his native Serbia. Jokic is expected to be back in Denver long before the team leaves for the Disney complex for the restart of the NBA season next month, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the player nor the team acknowledged the positive test publicly. ESPN and The Denver Post previously reported Jokic's positive test, which came on the same day that another top Serbian athlete -- Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked men's tennis player -- revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus. Djokovic and Jokic were together at an event earlier this month, though it cannot be concluded that played in a role in the positive test of either athlete. Jokic is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds this season for Denver.

Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes (15) passes in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Chicago Sky Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee-UConn set

The Tennessee Lady Vols will host UConn on Jan. 21 in the second game of the Revival Series between the college basketball rivals. Naismith officials announced the date of the second game Tuesday. UConn won the first game 60-45 in Hartford, Conn., in January. The programs with the most national championships met regularly between 1995-2007. But UConn and Tennessee had not faced each other until this Revival Series was arranged. A $10,000 donation was made to the Pat Summitt Foundation for the first game, and a portion of this game will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dream guard won't play

Tiffany Hayes has become the second Atlanta Dream guard to announce plans to sit out the 2020 season. The Dream announced Tuesday that Hayes, a 2018 all-WNBA first-team selection, said she will not play this season. Hayes did not mention social protests or the coronavirus pandemic in her statement released by the team, but she said sitting out the season "is in my best interest with everything going on right now." Earlier, Renee Montgomery said she will opt out of the season to focus on social injustice and voter registration. Last week the WNBA announced plans for a 22-game season in Florida without fans in attendance. Hayes, Atlanta's top career three-point shooter, has averaged 13.6 points in eight seasons with the team. She has franchise records for three-pointers made (273) and attempted (857). "Although I love playing this game, I believe there are much more important things to be thinking about in this moment," Hayes said. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches and the Dream organization for supporting my decision. I wish them best of luck in Florida and look forward to getting back on the court in 2021 for Atlanta."