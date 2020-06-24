Powell Positioned Self Well

Ella May Powell had tried a variety of sports at a young age. But watching a training ses- sion for set- ters at All- Star Sports Arena in Springda- le not only helped her choose the sport she’d make her focus, but also the position she would play. “It started off right there,” said Powell, who helped lead Ozark Juniors to a national championship as a 15-year-old and Fay- etteville to three consecu- tive high school state titles. “I got in touch with them about Ozark Juniors and about taking lessons and it

escalated from there.”

And boy did it escalate. She earned third-team All-American honors last fall as a sophomore at Washington and was selected to represent Team USA for the second time in her career following her freshman year. Those accolades were just the latest after piling up awards at Fayetteville High school.

She was a four-time all-state player, state tournament MVP as a sophomore and two-time Arkansas Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year and was rated 26th among graduating seniors in the country by prepvolleyball.com.

Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said 6-0 Powell not only has great physical skills, but also possesses the intangibles that are key for the set- ter position. She always rose to the occasion at the biggest moments, Phelan said.

“She has this tremendous drive and work ethic,” said Phelan, who also earned All-American honors playing at Arkansas. “She’s such a competitor and her ability to natu- rally lead people allows her to excel at that position.

“The touch she has on the ball is special. She also had that crazy abil- ity to exude confidence and swag- ger in those key moments even as a freshman and the team follows her.”

Powell credits those lessons un- der the guidance of Ozark Juniors club director Jenny Lingenfelter as what set the foundation for her suc- cess on the court.

“I owe a lot to that woman,” Powell said. “She knows how to train setters and volleyball players in general.”

She recalled the former Arkansas standout teaching her fundamentals, but Lingenfelter didn’t stop there even at age nine or 10.

“I remember vividly learning the other parts about being a setter and leadership,” Powell said. “About how it was probably 60/40 between lead- ership and skill. The mindset has to be a certain way. It didn’t sink in that I was learning life lessons at 12 or 13 that would help me in college.”

It wasn’t always easy either, Pow- ell said.

“She had an aggressive way of teaching and it took a while to get used to as 11 or 12,” Powell said. “There was a lot of tough love from her. She’s the reason I’m at least a little bit coachable.”

Lingenfelter, who played setter herself, tries to guide players who might fit the position to understand it better.

“They are the quarterback of the team,” Lingenfelter said. “At the beginning, I give them a lot more feed- back as to how they need to act and communicate with their teammates. At age 14 or 15, I ask them questions like ‘what do you need to do in this situation or that?’

“I’m there to help them through the process but they need to figure it out on their own. You allow them to make some mistakes. Then later, it’s about what can you do to not make those mistakes.”

Powell said volleyball has taught her plenty and shaped the kind of person she’s turned out to be.

“It’s given me everything, it’s re- ally hard to wrap my head around,” Powell said. “It’s showed me what I value and how much harder you can work for things you want to achieve.

“I’m lucky that I’ve had coaches that put an emphasis on character.” But it hasn’t been without rough patches either. She recalled a tough time last season, but Powell just went back to her roots which put

her back in a better frame of mind. “I just had to take a step back and remember what it was like in high school — the passion we played with and what it felt like to play for

the love of the game.”

