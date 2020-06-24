Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus 🔴 Children in peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Rogers moves forward with airport project

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE -- The Rogers Executive Airport (NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER)

ROGERS -- The City Council on Tuesday voted to enter into a $295,600 contract for a project at the Rogers Executive Airport.

The money will go toward the construction of a new taxilane, said David Krutsch, airport manager. The contract is with Garver LLC of North Little Rock.

The airport received a grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics and expects to receive a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to help pay for the project, according to city documents.

Mayor Greg Hines addressed covid-19's effect on the city's sales tax numbers. He said the sales tax collection for April was about 19%, or about $338,000, less than April 2019. That's not quite as low as he was expecting, he said.

Hines said he would like data from the next month to properly predict the city's sales tax collection for the year, but he's hopeful the city will still meet its goal.

"Even in worse case scenario, we're fine," he said.

The council also voted Tuesday to spend $40,000 on software from Azteca Systems for Rogers Water Utilities.

The council held its meeting via Zoom, a video conferencing service, in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT