Rogers woman accused of rape

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:00 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers woman was arrested last week in connection with raping a 16-year-old girl.

Janelle Mullis, 29, is free on $25,000 bond after her arrest. She was arrested in connection with rape and prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against her.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, and she denied having any sexual contact with Mullis, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She later told a detective with the Benton County Sheriff's Office that the two began having sex when she was 15 years old, according to the affidavit.

Mullis was ordered not to have any contact with the girl, according to court documents.

Mullis' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 27 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.

