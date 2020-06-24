Separate crashes on state roads kill 6 people, police say

A Pine Bluff man died in a three-vehicle collision involving a truck on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County on Monday, Arkansas State Police said.

Raymundo Carrera, 25, driving a 2004 Silverado southbound on the interstate, began to brake abruptly as traffic slowed down. A 2005 Freightliner collided with the rear of the Silverado, which was pushed into the rear of a 2000 Ford Van, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary.

Carrera, who was taken to the Pulaski County coroner's office, died after the collision. The people in the other vehicles were not listed as injured.

State police said it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the collision.

On Sunday, five people died in crashes, including two in the same wreck, state police reported.

Gary Henry died Sunday when a 2004 Dodge Durango traveling north on Schaal Road in Mineral Springs went off the right side of the roadway and collided with a fence about 9:30 p.m., according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Police.

Howard County Coroner John Gray pronounced Henry, 55, of Mineral Springs, deceased at 9:37 p.m.

State police reported that the road was wet and rain was falling at the time of the accident.

Earlier on Sunday, Johnathan Easley, 24, of Jonesboro died after a 1997 Dodge Ram traveling south on Coon Creek Lane slid off the roadway on the right, over-corrected and crossed into oncoming traffic on the 1600 block of Coon Creek in Batesville, according to Arkansas State Police.

The Dodge Ram continued along the east line ditch, striking the embankment and over-corrected again, with the vehicle coming to a rest in the west ditch line, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary. Arkansas State Police listed him as a passenger.

Two others, including the driver and another passenger, were injured in the accident, which happened about 6:15 p.m.

Weather conditions were reported by state police as clear and dry at the time of the accident.

Two people died in another crash on Sunday on Arkansas 69 in Independence County.

A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling in the southbound lane of the highway and struck the front of a 1998 Nissan Sentra, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary.

Gilberto H. Villatoro-Ochoa, 40, of Newark, and Dorothy Childress, 45, of Batesville, were killed, state police said.

Two others were injured. Road conditions were listed as dry, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary.

Jonathan Gaines, 20, of Ogden, died in a crash about 6 a.m. Sunday on Little River County Road 70 in Ogden. Three people were injured, according to a state police preliminary fatal crash summary.

The report said that a 2004 Ford Mustang traveling east left the roadway and overturned. Gaines and a passenger were ejected. Gaines was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Lindsey Gwin at 6:30 a.m.

State police said weather was clear and road was dry at the time.