Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus 🔴 Children in peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State police: Man found dead in median of highway in Benton County

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:14 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday in the median of U.S. 412 in Benton County.

The body of 30-year-old Tony Camarena, of Rogers was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the median of the highway near Littrell Road, according to a news release.

His body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine his manner and cause of death.

The investigation by state police is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT