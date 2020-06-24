State police: Man found dead in median of highway in Benton County

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday in the median of U.S. 412 in Benton County.
The body of 30-year-old Tony Camarena, of Rogers was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the median of the highway near Littrell Road, according to a news release.
His body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine his manner and cause of death.
The investigation by state police is ongoing.
