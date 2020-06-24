HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Des Arc names coach

Des Arc promoted assistant coach BJ Paschal to head coach at its monthly school board meeting Monday night.

Paschal was the Eagles' defensive coordinator the past three seasons.

Des Arc finished 9-3 last season and won the 6-2A Conference. The Eagles advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals, losing at Junction City.

-- Jeremy Muck

BASEBALL

Ex-Hog picks Baylor

Former University of Arkansas pitcher Travis Hester will transfer to Baylor, he announced in a tweet Monday.

Hester, a right-hander, entered the NCAA's transfer portal earlier this year. He grew up in College Station, Texas, about 90 miles from the Baylor campus.

Hester, who was one of 24 pitchers named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America first team as a high school senior, never pitched in two seasons at Arkansas. He redshirted in 2019 and was not on the team's 35-man roster this year.

-- Matt Jones