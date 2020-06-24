Sections
Susan G. Komen Arkansas cancels events; national organization consolidating, closing local affiliates

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Sue Melton (bottom left) laughs with Star Akel (center) and Sheri Collazo (right) as they cross the Broadway Bridge at the start of the 25th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Arkansas in Little Rock in this Nov. 3, 2018 file photo ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)

Citing the covid-19 pandemic and recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines on mass gatherings, Susan G. Komen Arkansas, a nonprofit supporting breast cancer patients and survivors, has canceled all its fall 2020 events, including:

• Texarkana Race for the Cure

• Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure

• Arkansas More Thank Pink Walk

• Runway for the Cure

“The well-being of all participants, especially Survivors and those living with the disease was the No. 1 priority,” the organization said in a news release.

The national organization has also announced it is restructuring, closing regional and state affiliates and creating a “united entity,” to be called “One Komen,” which will leverage “centralized shared services and a consistent mission program.”

Texarkana and Jonesboro offices will close July 3; the Little Rock office will remain open remotely through September.

Print Headline: Susan G. Komen Arkansas cancels events

