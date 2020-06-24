Susan G. Komen Arkansas cancels events; national organization consolidating, closing local affiliates

Citing the covid-19 pandemic and recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines on mass gatherings, Susan G. Komen Arkansas, a nonprofit supporting breast cancer patients and survivors, has canceled all its fall 2020 events, including:

• Texarkana Race for the Cure

• Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure

• Arkansas More Thank Pink Walk

• Runway for the Cure

“The well-being of all participants, especially Survivors and those living with the disease was the No. 1 priority,” the organization said in a news release.

The national organization has also announced it is restructuring, closing regional and state affiliates and creating a “united entity,” to be called “One Komen,” which will leverage “centralized shared services and a consistent mission program.”

Texarkana and Jonesboro offices will close July 3; the Little Rock office will remain open remotely through September.