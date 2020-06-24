Transit agency resumes charging riders bus fares

After suspending fare collections for more than 21⁄2 months because of the coronavirus outbreak, Rock Region Metro will reinstate bus fares and front-of-bus boarding starting today, al- beit with a grace period of several days.

Riders will need to buy passes in order to board be- ginning Monday.

As part of Rock Region Metro’s efforts to slow the spread of covid-19, fare col- lections were suspended, and passengers have been using the rear doors of the buses since April to maintain distance between bus drivers and riders.

The reinstated fares follow another month of low rider- ship for the Pulaski County transit agency. The number of passengers on Rock Region Metro bus routes fell nearly by half in May compared with the same time last year, according to figures provided Tuesday during a meeting of the transit agency’s board of directors.

The agency’s staff report- ed that amid route suspen- sions and social-distancing measures prompted by the pandemic, May’s ridership dropped by 48% compared with May last year. The num- ber of passengers fell from 193,788 in May 2019 to 101,630 this May.

Although he said audited numbers for this month aren’t yet available, Rock Region Met- ro Executive Director Charles Frazier expects a similar de- cline in ridership for June as

compared with last year. “This is particularly frus- trating for us because we were one of the few transit agencies in the nation that actually saw an increase in ridership in 2019,” he wrote in an email to the Arkansas Dem- ocrat-Gazette after Tuesday’s board meeting. “The covid-19 pandemic has really impacted

our ridership.”

Rock Region ridership also plummeted between March and April this year, with the number of passengers report- edly decreasing from 163,551 to 108,689.

April’s ridership repre- sented a 44% decline com- pared with the previous year. Overall ridership this year is down 19% compared with last year, according to the agency’s numbers.

The transit agency cut mul- tiple routes, suspended street- car service and placed passen- ger restrictions on individual buses beginning in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Becca Green, a spokes- woman for Rock Region Metro, said the agency has installed sneeze guards at the fronts of buses where the fare boxes are located to help pro- tect drivers.

The agency also is encour- aging riders who want to take advantage of a contactless payment system using their smartphones to purchase passes through the Token Transit app.

During the period when fare enforcement was tempo- rarily suspended, riders could still buy passes online and through a smartphone app as a way to contribute to what is ordinarily a major revenue source for the agency.

When Rock Region Metro suspended fare collections en- forcement April 1, Frazier said he expected lost revenue to to- tal as much as $5,000 per day.

The agency’s financial re- port for May reflects that de-

cision. Last month, the agen- cy collected just $1,568.35 in terms of operating revenue, according to the report. The agency had budgeted for $155,392.99.

Helping prop up the agen- cy’s finances is a $15 million grant under the federal coro- navirus relief package that Congress passed in March.

Also, some employees with the transit agency are return- ing to work after being laid off.

Of the 23 Rock Region Met- ro employees laid off in May, Frazier told board members Tuesday that the agency has brought back eight and will bring back an additional two next week.

“We hope to have the re- mainder of all employees back before the end of September,” Frazier said at the meeting. “And quicker, if possible.”

Mandatory face coverings while passengers are on the buses and cleaning efforts will continue, Frazier told board members.

Photo by Stephen Swofford

People wait to board a bus that is being disinfected Tuesday at the transit center in Little Rock. Transit agency ridership has plummeted amid the coronavirus crisis after increasing in 2019. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Board members also ap- proved spending more than $80,770 on four 2020 Dodge Grand Caravans, a type of minivan, for use by Rock Re- gion street supervisors.

The purchase is intended to replace three 2013 vans and one 2015 van that are past their useful life, according to the agency.