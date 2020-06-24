Trump says wall halting migrants, virus

U.S. Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott (right) gives President Don- ald Trump a tour of a section of the border wall Tuesday in San Luis, Ariz. More photos at arkansasonline.com/624arizona/. (AP/Evan Vucci)

SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- President Donald Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday and tried to credit his new wall with stopping both illegal immigration and the coronavirus.

His visit played out as top public health officials in Washington were testifying about the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus, singling out Arizona as one of the states now experiencing a surge in cases.

Trump briefly stopped to inspect a new section of the concrete and rebar structure where the president and other officials took a moment to scrawl their signatures on the wall.

"It stopped covid, it stopped everything," Trump said.

Trump was looking to regain campaign momentum after his weekend rally in Tulsa, which was supposed to be a sign of the nation's reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president's campaign leadership and his case for another four years in office. The low turnout sharpened the focus on Trump's visit to Arizona, which doubles as both a 2020 battleground state and a surging coronavirus hot spot.

By visiting the border, Trump is seen as seeking to change the subject to an issue he believes will help electrify his base in November.

"Our border has never been more secure," Trump declared as he met with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and federal Border Patrol officials.

The visit came one day after the Trump administration announced that it was extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

"Right now we want jobs going to Americans," Trump said of the move.

Later Tuesday, he was to address a group of young Republicans at a Phoenix megachurch, where event organizers have pledged thousands will attend.

Throughout the trip, the coronavirus pandemic is shadowing Trump. The Democratic mayor of Phoenix made clear she does not believe the speech can be safely held in her city -- and urged the president to wear a mask.

Trump has refused to wear a mask in public. Polling suggests Republicans are far less likely to wear face coverings than Democrats despite health experts' warnings that wearing them dramatically reduces the risk of transmitting the virus.

The "Students for Trump" event will be held at the Dream City Church and broadcast to groups across the nation. Students for Trump is a special project of Turning Point Action, a grouped chaired by Trump ally Charlie Kirk, which is hosting the president for his address. Organizers said health and safety measures still were being finalized and it was unclear if attendees would be asked to wear masks or keep socially distant.

Since late May, Arizona has emerged as one of the nation's most active hot spots for the spread of the coronavirus.

Photos of restaurants and bars crowded with unmasked patrons ignited controversy. Ducey, a Trump supporter, reversed himself last week and allowed cities and counties to require people to wear masks in public places. Most have, including Phoenix and Yuma and the counties that surround them.

Arizona reported a new daily record of nearly 3,600 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday as the state continued to set records for the number of people hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators for covid-19. Arizona's total caseload in the pandemic stands at at least 58,179, with 42 more deaths reported Tuesday, raising the death toll to 1,384.

Campaign officials stressed that rallies would remain a staple of the president's strategy but allowed that they may, in certain states, need to change slightly. Discussions were underway about having them in more modest venues or outdoors, perhaps in airplane hangars and amphitheaters, or in smaller cities away from protesters.

But officials believe Trump's ability to draw thousands of supporters out during a pandemic sets up a favorable contrasting image with Democratic rival Joe Biden. Still, the campaign has struggled to find effective attack lines on Biden.

Biden, like Trump, has had struggles with young voters but the former vice president's campaign has expressed hope that the national protests against racial injustice may change that.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Cooper, Astrid Galvan and Elana Schor of The Associated Press.

