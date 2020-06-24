UNDER THE RADAR: Gravette’s Tristan Batie

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gravette sophomore Tristan Batie goes up for a shot in play against the visiting Berryville Bobcats on Friday in Lion Field House.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Gravette’s Tristan Batie.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 6-7, 190 pounds

Academics: 3.7 GPA, 27 ACT

Stats: 16 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocked shots as a junior

Offers: Northeastern State

Interest: Oral Roberts, Holy Cross, Missouri-Kansas City, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Harding, Ouachita Baptist

Coach Matt Busch:

“Athletic guard. He can play inside or outside. He hit two buzzer beaters last season. Really good passer. Tristan’s biggest strength is he’s really, really good in the open court. When he gets downhill he’s really hard to stop because he’s so long. Being 6-7, he’s able to finish in different ways at the rim.

"I think another thing he gets underestimated is his ability to make good passes - make timely passes - because he’s so much taller than a lot of kids. He can really see the floor and deliver that pass on time.”