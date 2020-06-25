Arkansas pitcher signee Tink Hence agrees to terms with Cardinals

Markevian Hence of Watson Chapel, shown while pitching for the Arkansas Sticks, is one of the Razorbacks' highest-rated signees in the class of 2020. ( Mike Ashmore, via Arkansas Sticks Baseball )

— The St. Louis Cardinals announced they had agreed to contract terms with Arkansas pitcher signee Markevian "Tink" Hence on Thursday.

Hence, a right hander from Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff, was drafted 63rd overall by the Cardinals in the Competitive Balance B portion of the second round on June 11. A signing bonus for Hence has not been reported, but the suggested value for his slot in the draft is $1.08 million.

The Cardinals have more than $1.5 million remaining in their bonus pool to sign Hence and their fourth-round selection, right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell of Missouri. The organization could spend more than that amount to sign the two remaining players, but would be subject to taxes on the overage.

Hence is the second Arkansas signee to sign with the Cardinals in as many days. Masyn Winn, a right-handed pitcher and shortstop from Kingwood High School near Houston, signed with the Cardinals on Wednesday for a reported $2.1 million.

Winn was the Cardinals' second-round pick, 54th overall.

The Razorbacks are also expected to lose a third signee, outfielder David Calabrese, to professional baseball. Calabrese, who is from Canada, was drafted 82nd overall by the Los Angeles Angels.