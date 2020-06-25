Ex-boyfriend arrested in shooting of Springdale woman

Members of the Springdale Police Department respond Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to the scene of a shooting at 1299 Electric Avenue in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE — A man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head, causing her to go on medical life support, was arrested Wednesday in connection with attempted capital murder.

David Velasques-Diaz, 44, was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center after surrendering to officers, according to a Spring-dale police news release.

Just before 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a gunshots call and found a woman lying face-down in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1299 Electric Ave.

The woman, 36-year-old Carol Lorenzo-Olivera, underwent surgery and was on life support with a severe brain injury as of Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers developed Velasques-Diaz, the ex-boyfriend of Lorenzo-Olivera, as a suspect, and went to an apartment complex at 405 Sisters Ave. about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Velasques-Diaz was alone at the apartment. Officers called for him to come out, which he did after about an hour, according to the release. He was arrested without incident.

Velasques-Diaz told police he went to help Lorenzo-Olivera with her car and “the firearm discharged,” according to an arrest report.

Police consulted Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett, who recommended Velasques-Diaz be charged with attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

As of 7 p.m., no booking information for Velasques-Diaz was posted on the county website.