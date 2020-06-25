Board cancels year's Rodeo of the Ozarks

SPRINGDALE -- The Rodeo of the Ozarks board voted unanimously but reluctantly Monday night to cancel this year's rodeo, typically held over four nights around the Fourth of July.

"Everybody at that table wanted to hold a rodeo," Director Steve Smith said after the meeting. "They did a lot work to have this rodeo.

"And we couldn't make it through the Health Department," he said with a laugh.

Rodeo directors last week submitted to the Arkansas Department of Health a map and a seating chart for placing rodeo fans in Parsons Stadium, but they weren't approved, Smith said.

In the plan, the board determined that 2,500 tickets would need to be sold each night to make enough to present the rodeo, said Rick Culver, executive director. The board typically spends about $300,000 putting on the four-night rodeo, he said.

The rodeo typically sells $22,000 to $25,000 in tickets over four nights, Culver said.

"I'm concerned that half of those people who we could sell tickets to wouldn't show up," said Sach Oliver, another member of the board. "Even if we do everything right, they might not be ready to get out in a group of 2,500."

Longtime director John Gladden said any performance this year would need to be the same "festive, top-notch rodeo we've always done."

Other area rodeos have been canceled, including Old Fort Days in Fort Smith, as well as rodeos in Harrison and Lincoln, director David Hoffarth said.

Smith said the board started in April trying to work around covid-19 restrictions -- changing the dates from the last weekend in June to the last weekend in July. To be able to afford putting on this year's show with the limited number of paying fans, the contract acts, clowns and the stock contractor agreed to receive half of their payments, Smith said. The rodeo association promised the Springdale rodeo $25,000 in support. The rodeo board also cut in half the prize money it would pay to winning riders.

With hundreds of rodeos canceled across the country, rodeo support staffers, as well as the cowboys, are looking for paychecks, said Kevin Lee of Siloam Springs, the rodeo's announcer, who travels across the country to announce and produce rodeos.

The rodeo runs in large part with sponsorships from local businesses. Smith said a few of those businesses have suffered because of closings related to the pandemic and asked for relief on their sponsorships, to which the rodeo agreed.

Rodeo directors remain hopeful that the Aug. 22 Demolition Derby can continue as scheduled, which might bring in $40,000 to $50,000.

"We all are thinking with two brains tonight," said board president Joe Rollins as he called for a rare roll call vote. "We're thinking with our emotional brain and our business brain. Everybody here wants to have a rodeo. Everyone here has grown up around this rodeo. When I was 7 years old, I never thought I'd be the one making this call."

"There's no egg on our face, if we do this," director Kevin Riggins said before the vote. "We're doing what everybody else in the country is doing -- canceling."