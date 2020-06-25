NLR man facing drug, gun counts

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after officers were called to a gas station to investigate a man asleep in a parked vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Police arrived at the Valero at 605 E. Broadway about 2 a.m. to find Kirk Green, 38, sleeping in the vehicle, the report said.

After police woke him, Green reached for a backpack in the back seat and reached for it two more times while speaking with the officer, according to the report.

Green, a convicted felon, was removed from the vehicle, and a search turned up a firearm, marijuana, scales, baggies and narcotics, the report said.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail. Green is charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons, two felony counts of possession of narcotics with purpose, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Car chase ends in arrest, police say

North Little Rock police arrested a man who sped away from officers after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Henry Escobar, 20, on Military Drive and Eldor Johnson Drive just before 3:45 p.m., the report said. The vehicle had expired tags, and the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the report.

Instead of exiting the vehicle as the officer requested, Escobar sped off heading north, the report said. His vehicle side-swiped an RV at Funland Drive causing his vehicle to drive into a ditch near Joe Poch Road, the report said. Police reported finding Escobar in possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm, according to the report.

Escobar was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail.