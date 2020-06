Marriage Licenses

Anna Berkemeyer, 27, of Sherwood and Parker Marshall, 28, of Maumelle.

John Pryor, 24, of Greenbrier and Whitney Tittle, 25, of Little Rock.

Liana Blyden, 49, and Michael Mills, 61, both of North Little Rock.

Darren Richard, 30, and Kelsey Crawford, 30, both of Little Rock.

Josue Mijangos, 23, and Candace Manzanales, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Logan Rogers, 21, and Elizabeth Hastings, 19, both of Little Rock.

Caleb Fredrick, 20, and Olivia Combs, 19, both of Sherwood.

Santos Panuco, 32, and Laura Favela, 30, both of Little Rock.

Ronnie Adrow, 31, and Latasha Winkler, 31, both of Little Rock.

Edward Clark, 31, and Domica Robinson, 30, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-2042 Wash Simon v. Tabatha Simon.

20-2043 Rossalie Salazar v. Brandon Salazar.

20-2045 Rebecca Carroll v. Shannon Carroll.

20-2044 Shannell Lacy v. Marcus Lacy.

20-2046 Jeanie Conduff v. Matthew Conduff.

20-2048 Caron Rounds v. Terry Rounds.

20-2049 Wendell Wither v. Lorina Edwards.

20-2052 Cassie Leonard v. Nathan Leonard.

20-2053 Beatrice Evans v. Joe Evans.

20-2055 Vytel Hawkins v. Keontra Jemerson.

GRANTED

19-2112 George Jones, Jr. v. Theresa Jones.

19-2694 Fatima Villarreal v. Jose Rosales.

19-2837 Erick Lindstrand v. Jessica Lindstrand.

19-3985 Jeffery Higgins v. Tessa Wilmans.

19-4539 Anita Ragano v. Jeffrey Ragano.

20-815 Brittany Gatlin v. Roy Gatlin.

20-1310 Alvin Dangerfield v Mary Dangerfield.

20-1320 Jennifer Snitker v. Chandler Snitker.

20-1660 Nikitia Brown v. Gregory Brown, Sr.