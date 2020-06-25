Fayetteville council revives city board of health, creates health officer position

Barbara Abby Porter (from left), picks up a free mask as Darla Garrison visits with Sgt. Anthony Murphy, with the Fayetteville Police Department, as he distributes free masks Monday, June 22, 2020, in the entrance of the Walmart Supercenter on west Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Police and Fire Departments are distributing 35,000 masks to local businesses and people who would like them. The departments will be at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Wedington Drive today distributing masks. Check out nwaonline.com/200623Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council will enlist the help of a team of health professionals to advise officials on what to do during the pandemic and to aid a citywide public health campaign.

Council members voted 7-0 during a special meeting held online Wednesday to re-establish a city board of health. The city had such a board for a number of years before dissolving it in October 2018. At the time, the board hadn't had an agenda item in more than a year.

Century-old state statute allows cities to create their own boards of health to "Secure the city and its inhabitants from the evils of contagious, malignant and infectious diseases." The board has the ability to adopt rules and regulations consistent with the public health laws of the state.

More than anything, the board will advise the council and relevant departments on best practices during the pandemic, said Matthew Petty, sponsor of the resolution. Board members also will help get the word out to the public about health advisories in an effort to increase compliance, he said.

The board will act independently and can take up any issues relating to public health during the pandemic, Petty said. It's not intended to challenge the state, and its powers are granted by the state, he said.

"This is not a board that is set up for a political purpose. It should not be beholden to any political purpose -- ours or anyone else's," Petty said. "It should only be beholden to the public health of the community and to the best empirical evidence and analysis they have access to."

On June 16, the council adopted an emergency ordinance requiring residents to wear a face covering in most instances in public indoor spaces. Part of the measure included allocating $100,000 from the emergency fund to establish a public health campaign. The city bought about 37,000 masks for businesses to hand out for free. Masks also are available at Fire Station No. 1 at 303 W. Center St.

State directives already say people in bars and restaurants must wear a mask until food or drink is served. Clients at salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors must also wear a mask as services permit. Mask-wearing is encouraged, not mandated, at retail shops, grocery stores and gyms.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said in news briefings state directives supersede city ordinances.

As part of Wednesday's resolution, the council allocated $50,000 from the city's emergency fund for the board to use in its efforts and to create a city health officer position. The position traditionally has been filled by a board member, but the board could hire someone different if it wants and will come up with the job description, Petty said.

The new board's members will be different from the previous membership. Petty said he and Chief of Staff Susan Norton reached out to prospective members who expressed enthusiasm for joining. Mayor Lioneld Jordan will appoint the members.

Prospective members include clinicians, administrators and researchers from Northwest Regional Campus of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Washington Regional Medical Center, Pat Walker Health Center, Community Clinic and others.

Council Member Sarah Marsh said she wanted to make sure those chosen for the board would be able to dedicate their time and energy. She also asked for the board in the future to address issues such as mental health and poverty as they relate to the pandemic.

The board could help educate the public on why certain health adversaries are effective, not just that they exist, Council Member Sonia Gutierrez said.

The council will be able to re-examine the need for the board within four weeks after a public health emergency is no longer declared.