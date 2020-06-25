Fayetteville police investigating possible homicide in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating the death of Frederico McDaniel as a homicide resulting from a shooting, according to a news release.

Officers found McDaniel, 30, of Greenland, at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday lying under a tree at 296 N. Platinum Drive, according to the news release.

Police said Thursday the death is being investigated as a homicide.

McDaniel's body is being sent to the Arkansas Crime lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.