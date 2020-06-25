Fayetteville to set up health board

Barbara Abby Porter (from left), picks up a free mask as Darla Garrison visits with Sgt. Anthony Murphy, with the Fayetteville Police Department, as he distributes free masks Monday, June 22, 2020, in the entrance of the Walmart Supercenter on west Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council will enlist the help of a team of health professionals to advise officials on what to do during the coronavirus pandemic and to aid a citywide campaign.

Council members voted 7-0 during a special meeting Wednesday to reestablish a city board of health. The city had such a board for a number of years before dissolving it in October 2018. At the time, the board hadn't had an agenda item in more than a year.

A century-old state statute allows cities to create their own boards of health to "secure the city and its inhabitants from the evils of contagious, malignant and infectious diseases." The board can adopt rules and regulations consistent with the public-health laws of the state.

More than anything, the board will advise the council and relevant departments on best practices during the pandemic, said Matthew Petty, sponsor of the resolution. Board members also will help get the word out about health advisories, he said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The board will act independently and can take up any issues relating to public health during the pandemic, Petty said.

"This is not a board that is set up for a political purpose. It should not be beholden to any political purpose -- ours or anyone else's," Petty said.

The council adopted an emergency ordinance June 16 requiring residents to wear face coverings in most instances in indoor spaces. Part of the measure included allocating $100,000 from the emergency fund to establish a public-health campaign. The city bought about 37,000 masks for businesses to hand out for free.

State directives already say people in bars and restaurants must wear masks until food or drink is served. Clients at salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors also must wear masks as services permit. Mask-wearing is encouraged, not mandated, at retail shops, grocery stores and gyms.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said that state directives supersede city ordinances.

As part of Wednesday's resolution, the council allocated $50,000 from the city's emergency fund for the board to use to create a city health officer position.