Former Little Rock youth pastor pleads innocent to child sex crime charges

A former Little Rock youth pastor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges alleging involvement in sex crimes with minors.

Robert Shiflet, 50, is charged with three counts of transporting a minor across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity and one count of coercing a minor to cross a state line to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a news release from Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Shiflet was a youth pastor in Little Rock, the release states, and is accused of separately taking three minors from Texas to Arkansas to engage in sexual activity between 1997 and 2002.

He is also accused of enticing one of the three to cross state lines themselves to engage in sexual activity, according to Hiland.

Prior to working as a youth pastor in Little Rock, Shiflet worked in Denton, Texas, the release states, and has since moved back to the area.

According to court documents, Shiflet was arrested June 12, and he was released by the judge the same day with restrictions on movement.