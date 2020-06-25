Getting it straight

Dr. Jerrilyn Jones is the preparedness medical director at the Arkansas Department of Health. Her title was misidentified in an article in Monday's edition. Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas has two hospitals. The same article also incorrectly stated the number of hospitals within Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
