‘Godzilla Dust Cloud’ heads for Arkansas

Police officers wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus walk at dusk under a cloud of Sahara dust hanging in the air in Havana on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The massive cloud of dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the United States. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

FAYETTEVILLE — A colossal Saharan dust cloud is blanketing the Caribbean and creeping toward the U.S. It should be visible in Arkansas by the end of the week, a meteorologist said.

The National Weather Service said a “Godzilla Dust Cloud,” perhaps the most significant dust event in the past 50 years, is making its way across the Caribbean and expected to continue to the U.S. mainland in the coming days.

As it comes closer inland those with allergies or susceptibilities to particles in the air “may want to stay indoors,” said Travis Shelton, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Unlike haboobs, violent dust storms that occur in dry, arid areas, Shelton said the dust is high enough in the atmosphere that no damaging effects are expected. However, he said, “you may see prettier sunrises or sunsets.”

If the dust cloud were to make its way to the ground, state and federal environmental agencies would monitor air quality and test for particles, Shelton said. As it travels on, the dust will dissipate, he said.

“It’s kinda rare,” he said. “Not that it doesn’t happen but … it’s kinda neat.”

