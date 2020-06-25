• Kris Hedstrom of Odessa, Fla., filed a lawsuit seeking either a paternity test on her five Nigerian dwarf goats or a $900 refund after the American Dairy Goat Association rejected her application to register the animals because the seller isn't an active member.

• Mireya Mora said she and her 1-year-old son were "traumatized" by a racially charged spat over social distancing at a frozen yogurt store in San Jose, Calif., that ended with a woman deliberately coughing on the boy multiple times, authorities said.

• Marcia Grant got an apology from a Baltimore restaurant whose manager was placed on "indefinite leave" after a cellphone video showed the black woman and her son being denied seating because the boy wore shorts and a T-shirt while a white child dressed a similar way had been served.

• Rachael Foster was at a state park beach near Lewes, Del., when she recorded on video a man prying a shark's mouth open with his hands to free it from a fishing hook even though, she said, "everyone started yelling, 'Shark, shark, get out of the water!'"

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Julio Feliciano, 32, of Boston, who pleaded guilty to a scheme that cheated senior citizens in several states out of more than $30,000 by pretending to be a jailed relative in need of bail money, was sentenced to three years' probation, federal prosecutors said.

• Steincy Mathieu, 24, and Martins Inalegwu, 31, both of Maple Shade, N.J., accused of running an international romance scam that used bogus dating website profiles to woo dozens of victims into giving up more than $6 million, face wire fraud and other counts, federal prosecutors said.

• Fahad Shah, 44, of Murphy, Texas, accused of using $1.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to buy a Tesla car, make home mortgage payments and for other personal expenses, faces wire fraud and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Kendra Coleman, 44, an Oklahoma County, Okla., district judge accused of not paying taxes and of inappropriate behavior in the courthouse, has been placed on paid suspension by the state's Supreme Court while awaiting trial before a special disciplinary court.

• Kerry Gunther, a bear biologist at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, said no action will be taken against a mother grizzly bear that knocked a tourist to the ground in defense of a cub as the woman hiked near the Old Faithful geyser.