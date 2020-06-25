Jacksonville/North Pulaski schools outline plans for reopening

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will require face masks for most students, create social distancing measures in classrooms and cafeterias, and take temperatures of students and staff during the coming school year.

Cleaning agents and other sanitizers will be used in school buildings and buses, including hospital-grade disinfectants.

The measures are among the precautionary steps the district plans to use as it approaches the start of the 2020-21 academic year and tries to contain the spread of coronavirus. The first day of classes is Aug. 13.

Public schools closed off their classrooms in mid-March and instruction shifted at home for the remainder of the school year, using a combination of paper lesson plans and online education programs. For the coming academic year, Education Secretary Johnny Key told districts to prepare for a combination of in-person and online education.

Under the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District's plan for reopening schools to students and teachers in August, the district is offering parents a choice: They can send their children to school or keep them at home as an online education student.

The district said that face masks "should be worn" by all staff and by students who are in grades 3-12, including those riding school buses. Face masks for pre-kindergarteners through second graders "are recommended and can be worn if manageable" in school buildings and buses, according to the district's letter.

At each school, physical distancing will be practiced. During class changes, the district said, students "will be expected to wear face coverings." Classrooms, cafeterias and other spaces will be rearranged "to the extent practical" to create spacing recommendations. Staff, students and visitors will have their temperatures checked daily.

School cafeterias will operate at 50%-66% capacity to create physical distancing space during meal times. In some cases, the district said, breakfast and lunch will be offered in classrooms.

The district said it plans to keep arrival and dismissal times as normal as possible, but changes could occur based on how many families choose to use school buses.

Elementary pupils will participate in activity classes and recess time. Secondary students will have access to activities and athletics, but band and choir activities remain unknown. The district says it is waiting for guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Education.

Online instruction would be carried out if schools are closed temporarily during the academic year, forcing students to learn from home.

Full time online students will receive instruction facilitated by district teachers using Google Classroom, Edgenuity and other resources.

The district said:

• Attendance will be taken.

• Lessons will be graded as required.

• The coursework will use the curriculum aligned with state standards.

The district asks parents choosing the virtual learning option for their children to commit to it for at least one semester.