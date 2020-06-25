Little Rock order to urge masks in public spaces, draft shows

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announces the city's new "Keep Covered Keep Your Distance Campaign" as city board member Doris Wright (left) listens during a press conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Robinson Performance Hall. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

A draft of a Little Rock executive order on face coverings states that they are required to be worn in public spaces for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, but the order does not set any penalty for not doing so.

All members of the public would be “exhorted” to wear a mask or another face covering when inside of or in line to enter any essential and nonessential business; inside of or at any location engaging in, seeking or receiving essential government functions; at the entrance to and inside elevators in all public and private buildings; engaging in essential infrastructure work; and waiting for, riding or driving public transportation, including taxis, private car services and ride-sharing vehicles, according to a draft of the order provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by the deputy city attorney on Thursday afternoon.

The draft order also lists people who would be exempt from wearing masks, including children ages 2 years old or younger because of the risk of suffocation and those to whom wearing a mask would pose a health risk.

The order would remain in effect as long as there is a declared public health emergency in the state.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said last week that with Arkansas seeing rising numbers of active coronavirus cases and deaths from the illness, he felt the city needed to implement restrictions as the state reopens.

“We do feel it necessary to have public restrictions as we are traversing around and we cannot keep social distance between one another,” he said.

A spokesman for the mayor said the order would be finalized and signed by 5 p.m. today. Scott had said on Twitter yesterday that the order would be implemented as soon as possible.

