Little Rock School District parents get choice of in-person, virtual classes

The Little Rock School District has issued a plan for holding classes in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The plan — summarized in a two-page open letter on the district's website, lrsd.org — will give parents a choice for their children: In-school classes or online education. The first day of classes is Aug. 13.

For students attending on-site classes, they will see the use of physical distancing, hand washing and face masks. The district will replace two online education programs — itsLearning and Edmentum — with Schoology, a social networking service and virtual learning program. The on-site classes will be taught normally. Teachers will use Schoology to enhance instruction.

"If we should be required to close schools again," the letter says, "the use of Schoology will allow staff and students to transition to full online instruction as seamlessly as possible while still allowing for student/teacher interaction."

The district said it "strongly recommends all individuals ages 10 and older wear a face covering."

[DOCUMENT: Read the open letter to Little Rock School District parents » arkansasonline.com/626lrsdletter/]

Students can bring their own laptop, tablet or smartphone. If students don't have any of those, the district will provide a device.

Online education students will receive access to the same curriculum and special services as students attending classes in person. Instruction will be accessed via Schoology and guided by a district teacher. Students "will be expected to participate in the virtual environment daily," and attendance will be taken.

"Students will maintain their seat in their assigned school. Choosing virtual instruction will not affect a student’s school placement for the following year," according to the letter.

Also, online students will be allowed to participate and attend extracurricular activities and other events, the district said.

Parents have until Monday to notify the district if they want their child to attend the district's virtual school by submitting a form available at https://securek12.lrsd.org/MyChoiceFall2020/.

"If no response is received," the letter says, "it will be assumed the student is attending school in person."