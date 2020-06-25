LR Rangers still looking at having a 2020 season

Jonathan Wardlaw is hopeful that the Little Rock Rangers soccer team will be able to have a fall season in 2020.

Wardlaw, who is the Rangers founder, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that the Rangers along with two other teams in the National Premier Soccer League's Heartland Conference are interested in being part of a fall soccer league that would begin Aug. 15. The other teams are the Demize NPSL in Springfield, Mo., and Tulsa Athletic, Wardlaw said.

The NPSL became the first North American sports organization to cancel its season because of the coronavirus pandemic March 26.

Little Rock, which has been a member of the NPSL since 2016, was to begin its season May 10 against Tulsa Athletic at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Rangers and Springdale's Ozark FC, the NPSL's two Arkansas teams, are members of the Heartland Conference schedule along with Tulsa Athletic, Demize NPSL, FC Wichita and Club Atletico St. Louis. The NPSL is considered to be soccer's fourth tier league behind Major League Soccer, United Soccer League and the National Independent Soccer Association.

But Wardlaw and other NPSL executives are attempting to put together a possible season. If teams are able to play this fall, the end result would be a conference championship and no national championship to play for with the NPSL's cancellation.

"We're optimistic for a fall season," Wardlaw said. "But we don't know what the league's plans are."

Wardlaw added that if there was to be a fall season, teams would need three to four weeks to train and get their rosters finalized.

However, covid-19 could halt those plans.

On Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas had 697 new cases of covid-19 and hospitalizations reached 297, the highest that has been during the pandemic in the state.

The covid-19 numbers are on Wardlaw's radar, he said.

"We'll need to see some progress, especially local," Wardlaw said. "It keeps going up. The hospitalizations and deaths are ticking up. It's a crazy thing."

Arkansas is currently in Phase Two for large outdoor events, which allows venues to hold events at 66% capacity. War Memorial Stadium's capacity is 54,120.

"We usually have a fan base in the thousands. 2,000 or so fan base," Wardlaw said. "We could separate the fans. But I don't see how the Governor or Health Department will grant an exemption for that.

"If I can't have fans in the seats, there's no point in having a season. We survive on the butts in the seats."