Man arrested in string of robberies

Little Rock police arrested a man Tuesday who had been stealing money from a number of businesses for weeks in the Little Rock area, according to authorities.

Mark Persley, 48, is accused in six robberies, including an aggravated robbery, beginning on June 8. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor theft of property.

Police were called just after 8:45 p.m. on June 8 to Cuisine of China at 7316 Geyer Springs Road, where owner Xiang Xulin said his business had been robbed, according to a police report.

Xulin said a black male entered the store and ordered food, paying with cash. When Xulin opened the cash drawer to make change, the robber shoved him toward a wall and took money from the register, the report said.

A witness in the restaurant said the robber uttered "I told you I was going to be back," as he took the money and fled, according to the report.

Persley is next accused of robbing the Shipley Do-Nuts at 8523 W. Markham St. on June 14. According to an incident report, he bought a doughnut there about midnight, left, then returned and used the same robbery technique that was used at the Cuisine of China.

Persley is suspected in the robbery the next day about midnight of another Shipley Do-Nuts location, this one at 8211 Geyer Springs Road, a report said. That robbery was not caught on camera, a report said.

Officers responded to another robbery call on June 18 at the Family Dollar Store at 8824 Geyer Springs Road where police were told that a man attempted to buy some noodles and grabbed for the cash drawer across the counter, according to the police report.

The clerk and robber struggled over the drawer causing money to fall to the floor, which the robber then picked up. He threatened the clerk, saying he had a gun and would use it, then fled, the report said.

Persley is also accused in the Sunday robbery of the Walgreen's store at 5917 Baseline Road, where a robber again grabbed money from the cash register.

Police were able to connect the robberies by reviewing security footage of the crimes, according to a Monday supplemental report.

That same day, the Kwik Chek convenience store at 7715 Geyer Spring Road was robbed using the same tactic as in the previous cases, reports say.

Little Rock police, acting on a tip, found Persley at the Red Roof Inn at 8115 Frenchmens Lane in Little Rock on Tuesday. They noted in reports that his appearance was similar to that of the robber seen in the security video and that he had the same clothes as seen in the video.

Persley is charged with one count of felony aggravated robbery, five counts of felony robbery and one count of misdemeanor theft of property. He is being held in the Pulaski County jail, with bond set at $50,000.