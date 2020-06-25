Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus 🔴 Children in peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Mena woman finds largest diamond so far this year at Crater of Diamonds State Park

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:07 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A 2.23 carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park June ( Courtesy of Crater of Diamonds State Park )

It took Beatrice Watkins, of Mena, less than 30 minutes to find a shiny stone at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park on Saturday, but more than an hour before she learned she’d actually picked up the largest diamond found there so far this year.

“My daughter googled similar-looking stones and thought it might have been iron pyrite,” Watkins said in a news release, “so I stuck it in my sack and kept sifting.”

The brown diamond was identified by park staff and weighed in at 2.23 carats, the biggest found there since a 3.29 carat diamond was found in October.

Watkins was visiting the park with her daughter and granddaughters, to whom she plans to eventually give the diamond as an inheritance, according to the release.

According to the park, 139 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2020. Four diamonds registered this year have weighed at least one carat each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT