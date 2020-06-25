North Little Rock shooting victim dies of injuries

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A victim of a North Little Rock shooting last week has died from his injuries, according to a press release from spokesman Joe Green.

Ray Angelo Boyd, 52, died Thursday, the release said. A female victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives have questioned a person of interest about the incident, but no charges have been filed against anyone in the case, according to the release.

Green said the investigation into the shooting will continue, but it is not a homicide investigation.