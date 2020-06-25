Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Joshua Jones, 28, of 1100 W. 23rd St. in Claremore, Okla., was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Cody Scott Munnerlyn, 32, of 511 W. Post Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with two counts of possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Munnerlyn was being held Wednesday with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Jonathan Gavin Graham, 18, of 1103 S.W. Apache Drive in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, defacing a firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Graham was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Talmadge Jay Ramsey Jr., 18, of 1103 S.W. Apache Lane in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Ramsey was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Diana Patricia Reza, 18, of 4501 S.W. Brooklyn Ave. No. 12 in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Reza was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Taylor Baker, 29, of 6450 W. Nicole Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery, theft of property and abuse of an adult. Baker was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lowell

• Jake Thomas Pinneo, 31, of 202 Bluff Drive in Lowell was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility. Pinneo was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Marilyn Sue Runions, 61, of 275 N. Wyman Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility. Runions was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set

• Yajaira Judit Salazar-Perez, 25, of 3822 Rockdale St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Salazar-Perez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Daniel Craig Jones, 58, of 1109 W. Oak St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Jones was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Nestor Garcia, 23, of 413 Ewalt Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and battery. Garcia was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.