FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, the George Preston Marshall monument outside RFK stadium in Washington is shown. The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their ring of fame and striking all references to him on their website, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday, June 24, 2020. It's the latest move made to cut ties with the legacy of the team's racist founder, who refused to integrate by signing Black players until “forced to do so” in 1962, more than a decade after the rest of the NFL. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FOOTBALL

Ex-owner removed from 'Ring'

The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website. A spokesman confirmed the decisions Wednesday, saying Marshall's name has already been removed from the history wall at the team's training facility in Ashburn, Va. The spokesman said the Ring of Fame is removing Marshall's name from its stadium in Landover, Md., on Wednesday and the process to alter the website is underway. It's the latest move to cut ties with the legacy of the team's racist founder, a segregationist who refused to integrate by signing black players until "forced to do so" in 1962, more than a decade after much of the rest of the NFL.

BASKETBALL

Knicks hire Wesley as VP

William Wesley, known for his connections throughout basketball, has joined the New York Knicks as executive vice president/senior basketball adviser. A decision on a coach could be next, with the Knicks hoping by the end of July. New president Leon Rose announced the hiring of "World Wide Wes" on Wednesday, saying he has known Wesley for more than 40 years and considers him family. Rose worked closely with Wesley as a longtime player agent before he was hired by the Knicks in March, just before the coronavirus forced the suspension of the NBA season. Together they will search for the Knicks' next coach. David Fizdale was fired just 22 games into last season and Mike Miller finished out the season as the interim coach, going 17-27.

ATHLETICS

UConn eliminates 4 sports

The University of Connecticut decided to eliminate four athletic teams as it deals with an expected budget deficit driven by issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. UConn President Thomas Katsouleas told the school's board of trustees Wednesday that the school will reduce the number of sports it supports from 24 to 20, eliminating its men's cross country, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis and women's rowing teams.

He said eliminating those programs, along with mandating a 15% cut in the operating budget of all sports and cutting some scholarships, should result in a requested savings of $10 million annually, or 25% of the school's subsidy to the Division of Athletics over the next three years. That subsidy was $42 million in 2019. The school will continue to support the eliminated sports through the 2020-21 academic year, allowing the 124 affected athletes time to transfer or make other decisions, officials said.

RUNNING

NYC cancels marathon

The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1 was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world's largest marathon after coordinating with the mayor's office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others. Last year's marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Entrants for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon. The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 7.