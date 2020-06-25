Ohioan admits traveling for sex with kids

A 37-year-old Ohio man admitted Wednesday to a federal judge that he drove to Conway in May 2017 in anticipation of having sex with two children, only to meet up with an undercover officer who had pretended in online conversations to be the children's parent.

When he arrived at 5 a.m. May 3 at a meeting location, Jason Lawniczak was arrested by a Faulkner County sheriff's deputy who had exchanged text messages daily with Lawniczak after claiming to have a 12-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son who he would make available for sexual purposes.

Lawniczak had contacted the undercover officer on an adult-oriented social networking site, and then provided his cellphone number, through which they communicated.

Lawniczak pleaded guity after being found competent to stand trial in a hearing earlier Wednesday, which followed his examination by mental-health professionals. He told Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. that it was true that when he was arrested, he carried a gift bag containing two bags of Skittles candy; a knife; a children's toy and a necklace; and also had sexual lubricant; a whip and paddle; two masks; two chain collars; and an anal plug in his vehicle.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg said that in a text message on April 17, 2017, Lawniczak asked the undercover deputy if there was anything he should buy for the girl, and the officer suggested Skittles.

In exchange for Lawniczak's guilty plea to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor, Bragg asked that a second charge of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct be dropped, and Marshall agreed.

Lawniczak at first told Marshall that he didn't intend to actually have sex with children, saying he drove to Conway from Ohio because he wanted to talk to an adult about a business opportunity involving computers. But after conferring with defense attorney Brannon Sloan, Lawniczak told the judge, "Yes your honor, I did do that," referring to the allegations Bragg had read aloud.

Asked to state in his own words what he did that was illegal, Lawniczak replied, "I discussed a fantasy with an undercover officer to have sex with minors."

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19.