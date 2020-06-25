100 years ago

June 25, 1920

• Upon information furnished the prosecuting attorney's office by Sam W. Smith, cotton planter of 1615 West Twenty-second street, a warrant for the arrest of Arthur A. Nicoll, local representative of the Sheppard-Gluck Cotton Company, charging him with forgery, is likely to be soon issued. According to S.L. White, assistant prosecuting attorney, Nicoll is accused of negotiating two notes of $5,000 each with Mr. Smith. It is alleged that both bore the forged endorsements of the names of C.C. Burrow, Ad Hamberg and Sidney Y. West, local cotton men.

50 years ago

June 25, 1970

• A goal of $1,485,650 for the fall campaign was set Wednesday by the Board of Directors of the United Fund of Pulaski County. The money is for the operations of 35 health, welfare and recreation agencies during 1971. This is not as high as the goal last year when for the first time the County failed to reach its United Fund goal. The goal was $1,540,063 and $1,409,273 was contributed.

25 years ago

June 25, 1995

BENTONVILLE -- Only one of the schools on Bella Vista Road seemed to notice that summer began last week. While Sugar Creek Elementary stood empty, Thomas Jefferson Elementary next door brimmed with children reciting grammar lessons, dividing numbers and coloring maps. "It doesn't matter that they're off and I'm on," said Luke Holloway, a fourth-grader at Jefferson --one of the two Arkansas schools on a year-round schedule. "I think it's fun," the 10-year-old said as he clutched a multiplication game. Holloway and his classmates don't really go to school nonstop. They're part of an experimental program that spreads the regular 178 class days over 11 months instead of nine.

10 years ago

June 25, 2010

• Samuel Jones' reaction when he saw a man climb over the railing of the East 21st Street bridge over Interstate 30 in Little Rock on Thursday morning helped save the life of a U.S. Air Force airman, police said. Jones, who said he rarely drives the route that took him over the bridge, immediately made a U-turn, stopped and jumped out of his sport utility vehicle when he saw 20-year-old Andrew J. Urreta standing on the north ledge of the bridge, about 15 feet over the busy interstate. Then he started talking to the airman. "He put both his feet on the other side of the rail, and I told him it just ain't worth that," Jones said in an interview Thursday afternoon. He said Urreta was crying, and his feet were bare. His car was parked on the curb "like he had just ran it on there."