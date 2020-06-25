Rogers nursing home has 42 covid-19 cases

ROGERS -- Nineteen residents and 23 staff members at a nursing home have tested positive for covid-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The cases are at The Waters of Rogers on South Dixieland Road and are all active, meaning none have recovered, according to the Health Department.

"The safety and well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority and we are taking a very aggressive and proactive approach in preventing and defending against the virus through intense monitoring, screening, education and awareness, and appropriate prevention and management," according to a statement from The Waters of Rogers. "We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking every appropriate step presently."

The home is licensed to have up to 110 residents, according to Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Information on whether all residents and staff at the home have been tested wasn't available Wednesday evening. A Health Department spokeswoman said she couldn't say if any of the residents or staff members who tested positive with the virus were hospitalized.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Arkansas have had a total of 629 cases in residents, with 258 recovered, and 420 cases in staff members, with 174 recovered, according to the Health Department.

Brookstone Assisted Living Facility in Fayetteville, where three residents died of covid-19 in April and May, has one resident with an active case of covid-19 and three staff members with active cases, according to the Health Department. Two other staff members have recovered.

Several other nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Northwest Arkansas have five or fewer active cases, including residents and staff, according to the Health Department. Those facilities include Promenade Health and Rehabilitation in Rogers, Rogers Health and Rehabilitation Center, Village on the Park in Rogers, Jamestown Nursing and Rehabilitation in Rogers, Windcrest Health and Rehabilitation in Springdale, Everest Rehabilitation Hospital in Rogers, Primrose Retirement Community of Rogers, Ashley Health and Rehabilitation in Rogers, Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation and Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be able to resume limited visits beginning July 1.