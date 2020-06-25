State college football schedules
All times Central and subject to change
ARKANSAS
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 5 Nevada TBA
Sept. 12 at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Mississippi State* TBA
Sept. 26 Texas A&M* +TBA
Oct. 3 Charleston Southern TBA
Oct. 10 Alabama* TBA
Oct. 17 LSU* TBA
Oct. 31 Tennessee *TBA
Nov. 7 at Auburn* TBA
Nov. 14 Mississippi* TBA
Nov. 21 La.-Monroe TBA
Nov. 28 Missouri* #TBA
*SEC game
+at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
#at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
ARKANSAS STATE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 5 at Memphis TBA
Sept. 12 Howard TBA
Sept. 19 at Michigan TBA
Sept. 26 Tulsa TBA
Oct. 3 at Coastal Carolina* TBA
Oct. 15 Georgia State* TBA
Oct. 24 at Appalachian State* TBA
Oct. 31 Troy* TBA
Nov. 5 at La.-Lafayette* TBA
Nov. 14 La.-Monroe* TBA
Nov. 21 at Texas State* TBA
Nov. 28 South Alabama* TBA
*Sun Belt game
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 29 Austin Peay+ TBA
Sept. 5 at Missouri TBA
Sept. 12 at Abilene Christian* TBA
Sept. 26 Nicholls State* TBA
Oct. 3 McNeese State* TBA
Oct. 10 Lamar* TBA
Oct. 24 at Stephen F. Austin* TBA
Oct. 31 NW (La.) State* TBA
Nov. 7 at Sam Houston State* TBA
Nov. 14 at SE Louisiana* TBA
Nov. 21 Incarnate Word* TBA
*Southland game
+Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, Montgomery, Ala.
UAPB
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 5 at Troy 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Miami (Ohio) TBA
Sept. 19 Bethune-Cookman TBA
Sept. 26 at Alcorn State* TBA
Oct. 3 Alabama State* TBA
Oct. 17 Jackson State* TBA
Oct. 24 at Miss. Valley State* TBA
Oct. 31 Prairie View A&M* TBA
Nov. 7 at Grambling State* TBA
Nov. 14 at Southern* 4 p.m.
Nov. 21 Texas Southern* TBA
*SWAC game