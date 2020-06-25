State police investigating police shooting in Hardy

Northeast Arkansas law enforcement agencies have asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate a police shooting Wednesday, according to a state police release.

Hardy police initially responded at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to 3440 U.S. 62/412, where Jerod White, 28, was seen outside with a gun. He fired on officers when they arrived, the release said.

After the Hardy officers retreated and received backup from other agencies, contact was made with White by phone to attempt a peaceful surrender, according to the release.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, White exited the residence and fired on officers again. The officers returned fire, wounding White.

He is in stable condition at an area hospital, the release said.

One officer from Hardy, another officer from Highland and two Sharp County deputies fired at White, according to the release. No officers were injured.

The investigation of this incident will be used by the county’s prosecuting attorney to determine deadly force was justified.