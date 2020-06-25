MEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU men add juco forward

Forward Tim Holland Jr. has signed a grant-in-aid to play for Arkansas State University next season, the school announced Wednesday.

A top 100 junior college player, Holland spent his sophomore season at Palm Beach (Fla.) State College, where he averaged 15.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game to earn first team all-conference honors. He shot 54.9% from the floor while blocking 60 shots. His 224 defensive rebounds ranked seventh, while his 311 total rebounds ranked him 13th in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

As a freshman at Temple College, Holland played in 19 games, averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.4% from the floor.

"Tim is a high-level athlete with excellent length that can score around the basket," ASU Coach Mike Balado said in a news release. "He is a persistent rebounder and plays with extreme passion."

Holland originally signed to play at Texas-Arlington in 2018 but redshirted before transferring to Temple College.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas, UCA to meet

Coach John Newberry and the University of Central Arkansas announced the addition of the University of Arkansas to its 2020 schedule Wednesday.

UCA will host Arkansas on Sept. 12 at the Farris Center in Conway in the final match of the UCA Invitational. It's the first time in program history that the Sugar Bears will face the Razorbacks in collegiate competition.

"Due to travel restrictions from covid-19, the UCA Invitational tournament was able to accommodate a change of schedule for the Razorback volleyball team," Newberry said in a news release. "This is a huge shift in the right direction for collegiate sports here in the state."

UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said the two schools have worked on facing each other in multiple sports.

"Many of our teams will play in Fayetteville this coming year. However, our volleyball teams will play at UCA in a few months. It is exciting that our first contest with Arkansas will be on our campus," Teague said.

The Sugar Bears will start the tournament against Murray State on Sept. 10 before facing both Texas-Rio Grande Valley and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Sept. 11.

"Having the opportunity to play [UALR] on a Friday night and Arkansas on Saturday night at UCA is no longer a distant thought," Newberry said.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services