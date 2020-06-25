WALLY HALL: State sports hall of fame sets new golf date

Sponsored by the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, one of the most fun-filled golf tournaments had to be canceled because of the pandemic, but it is coming back with an almost perfect date.

The tournament will be played Sept. 21 at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

Chenal had a different tournament scheduled and offered some dates. After a quick meeting between President Greg Flesher, First Vice President Greg Hatcher, Second Vice President Rodney Peel and the Hall of Fame executive committee, the Sept. 21 date was jumped on.

It will be limited to 40 teams.

This tournament traditionally has more than 60 prizes from golfers.

Wilson Sporting Goods steps up big time in the memory of the late great John Bailey, a former marketing director for Wilson and a Hall of Fame board member.

For more information, contact Terri Johnson at (501) 313-4158.

. . .

An interesting note on the last induction ceremony for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

The event was sold out with almost 1,000 tickets purchased.

Two days before the event, Gov. Asa Hutchinson limited event seating to 200 because of the pandemic.

Terri Johnson, Greg Flesher and others immediately got on the phone to explain the situation.

There was a great crowd of 200 that night and not one report of coronavirus from that event.

. . .

First, Kentucky moves its football game with Eastern Michigan from Saturday, Sept. 5, to Thursday, Sept. 3 to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby.

Louisville then moves its Sept. 3 game with North Carolina State to Wednesday, Sept. 2.

So now we know the pecking order in the Bluegrass State:

Horse racing Kentucky Louisville

It has always been suspected this was the order, but the pandemic forced schedule changes that proved it.

Although, Louisville said it was moving to avoid conflict with Kentucky Derby weekend, which didn't start until the day after its game.

However, what might have been part of the motivation for the Cardinals was hotels.

Louisville hotels have been known to have three-night minimums and outrageous prices.

. . .

Conference USA got on board with the SEC about the Mississippi state flag and will not allow any title events to be played in the state.

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill has said he won't play this season if the flag isn't changed.

Wal-Mart and Southern Baptists have called for a change.

The official Mississippi flag has the confederate flag in the upper left corner and then a stripe of blue, white and red.

Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce, who accepted the job last October, and Athletic Director Keith Carter, who had interim removed from his title in November, said they are looking into it.

. . .

According to CBSsports.com only 14 football teams have won the last 28 national titles.

Everyone knows Alabama is the leader. The Crimson Tide have won six, one under Gene Stallings and five for Nick Saban.

Four schools have won three titles. Florida, LSU and Florida State and Nebraska pulled that off, although the Cornhuskers' last one was 1997.

Clemson, Ohio State and Southern Cal have won two and the others were won by Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Of those 28 titles 14 were won by SEC schools.

Three SEC West teams, Alabama, Auburn and LSU, show little sign of letting down, and the two from the East, Florida and Tennessee appear to be picking up a head of steam.

The other nine schools, for now, are playing to make a bowl game somewhere.