Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus 🔴 Children in peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Komen events called over pandemic

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Participants start their run during the Komen Arkansas Race for the Cure in Little Rock on Oct. 14, 2017. Susan G. Komen Arkansas announced Wednesday that it has canceled all of its fall 2020 events in Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Susan G. Komen Arkansas announced Wednesday that it has canceled all of its fall 2020 events in the Arkansas.

The nonprofit, which supports breast cancer patients and survivors, cited the covid-19 pandemic and recent guidelines on mass gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as the reason for the cancellations.

The group's canceled events include the Texarkana Race for the Cure, the Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure, the Arkansas More Than Pink Walk and the Runway for the Cure.

"The well-being of all participants, especially Survivors and those living with the disease, was the No. 1 priority," the organization said in a news release.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The national organization also has announced it is restructuring, closing regional and state affiliates and creating a "united entity" that will be called "One Komen," which will leverage "centralized shared services and a consistent mission program."

Texarkana and Jonesboro offices will close July 3. The Little Rock office will remain open remotely through September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT