Susan Komen events called over pandemic

Participants start their run during the Komen Arkansas Race for the Cure in Little Rock on Oct. 14, 2017. Susan G. Komen Arkansas announced Wednesday that it has canceled all of its fall 2020 events in Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Susan G. Komen Arkansas announced Wednesday that it has canceled all of its fall 2020 events in the Arkansas.

The nonprofit, which supports breast cancer patients and survivors, cited the covid-19 pandemic and recent guidelines on mass gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as the reason for the cancellations.

The group's canceled events include the Texarkana Race for the Cure, the Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure, the Arkansas More Than Pink Walk and the Runway for the Cure.

"The well-being of all participants, especially Survivors and those living with the disease, was the No. 1 priority," the organization said in a news release.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The national organization also has announced it is restructuring, closing regional and state affiliates and creating a "united entity" that will be called "One Komen," which will leverage "centralized shared services and a consistent mission program."

Texarkana and Jonesboro offices will close July 3. The Little Rock office will remain open remotely through September.