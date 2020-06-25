Sections
2 women injured in south Little Rock shooting; 1 in critical condition, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:32 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two women were shot and injured early Thursday when gunfire struck a south Little Rock home, police said.

Officers responded around 12:50 a.m. to a house on the 9300 block of Stillman Drive, according to a report by Little Rock police, and found 42-year-old Renekia White suffering from a gunshot wound in her abdomen and 39-year-old Latoya Ford suffering from a gunshot wound under her arm.

Both were taken to area hospitals, the report states. Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said early Thursday afternoon that White was stable, while Ford was in critical condition.

Multiple people were in the house at the time of the shooting, including a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old, but only Ford and White were injured, the report states.

Two different types of shell casings were found outside the home according to police.

No information on suspects was included in the report.

