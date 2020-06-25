Virus rise raising fears of U.S. disaster

Lt. John Cabarga of Orange County, Fla., Fire Rescue prepares sets of personal protective equipment, including disposable masks, reusable masks and hand sanitizer to hand out Wednesday to small businesses in Orlando. The county hopes to supply up to 10,000 businesses with the items. (AP/John Raoux)

HOUSTON -- A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the U.S. and sending infection rates to new levels across the South and West, with administrators and health experts warning Wednesday that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold.

The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new coronavirus cases, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

While newly confirmed infections have been declining steadily in early hot spots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states set single-day records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Some of them also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

"People got complacent," said Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of the Houston Methodist hospital system. "And it's coming back and biting us, quite frankly."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Stocks slid on Wall Street as the news dampened hopes for a quick economic turnaround. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 700 points for a drop of 2.7%. The broader S&P 500 fell 2.6%.

The virus has been blamed for over 121,000 U.S. deaths -- the highest toll in the world -- and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections nationwide. On Wednesday, the widely cited University of Washington computer model of the outbreak projected nearly 180,000 deaths by Oct. 1.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reported a significant rise in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, noting that a record-breaking 7,149 new positive results were confirmed in the state in the past day.

Florida's Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 5,508 additional virus cases, setting another daily total record high since the start of the pandemic. The state now has 109,014 confirmed cases.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-e_-9fE7do]

Previously, the highest daily total of newly confirmed cases was on Saturday, with 4,049. There were also 44 new deaths announced Wednesday, raising the statewide death toll to 3,281.

In Texas, which began lifting its shutdowns on May 1, hospitalizations have doubled and new cases have tripled in two weeks. Gov. Greg Abbott told KFDA-TV that the state is facing a "massive outbreak" and might need new local restrictions to preserve hospital space.

The Houston area's intensive-care units are nearly full, and two public hospitals are running at capacity, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Houston Methodist's Boom said Texans need to "behave perfectly and work together perfectly" to slow the infection rate.

"When I look at a restaurant or a business where people ... are not following the guidelines, where people are just throwing caution to the wind, it makes me angry."

Only one intensive-care bed was available Wednesday in Montgomery, Ala., and just 17% of intensive-care beds were open statewide, though hospitals can add more, said Dr. Don Williamson, head of the Alabama Hospital Association.

"There is nothing that I'm seeing that makes me think we are getting ahead of this," the former state health officer said.

In Arizona, emergency rooms are seeing about 1,200 suspected covid-19 patients a day, compared with around 500 a month ago. If the trends continue, hospitals will probably exceed capacity within the next several weeks, said Dr. Joseph Gerald, a University of Arizona public health policy professor.

"We are in deep trouble," said Gerald, urging the state to impose new restrictions on businesses, which Gov. Doug Ducey has refused to do.

Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious-disease expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, said he worries that states will squander what time they have to head off a much larger crisis.

"We're still talking about subtlety, still arguing whether or not we should wear masks, and still not understanding that a vaccine is not going to rescue us," he said.

POSITIONS ON MASKS

The Texas governor initially barred local officials from fining or penalizing anyone for not wearing a mask as the state reopened. After cases began spiking, Abbott said last week that cities and counties could allow businesses to require masks. So did Arizona's Ducey, who is a Republican like Abbott.

Some business owners are frustrated that officials didn't do more, and sooner, to require masks.

"I can't risk my staff, my clientele, myself, my family and everybody else in that chain just because other people are too inconvenienced to wear a piece of cloth on their face," said Michael Neff, an owner of the Cottonmouth Club in Houston. He closed it this week so workers could get tested after one had contact with an infected person.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, ordered people to wear masks in public as the daily count of hospitalizations and new cases hovered near records. In Florida, several counties and cities recently enacted mask requirements.

In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a task force -- which will include representatives of city building code inspectors, the state fire marshal's office and others -- will help the city crack down on large gatherings and businesses that don't comply with social-distancing orders.

Louisiana announced a statewide increase of nearly 900 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 52,477. A day earlier, cases had jumped by more than 1,300. The state death toll is 3,039.

In Washington state, where case numbers are again trending upward, the governor said residents would have to start wearing masks in public.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

"This is about saving lives," said Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat. "It's about reopening our businesses. And it's about showing respect and care for one another."

In a sign of the shift in the outbreak, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey announced that they will ask visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine themselves for 14 days. That's a turnaround from March, when Florida issued such an order for visitors from the New York City area, where cases were soaring.

The U.S. Department of Justice took aim at Hawaii's quarantine requirement for visitors, saying it discriminates against out-of-state residents. The Hawaii attorney general's office says there's no merit to the government's arguments and a related lawsuit from out-of-state residents who own property in Hawaii.

Cases also are surging in some other parts of the world. India reported a record-breaking one-day increase of nearly 16,000 cases. Mexico and Iraq hit new highs as well.

But China appears to have tamed a new outbreak in Beijing, once again demonstrating its ability to quickly mobilize its vast resources by testing nearly 2.5 million people in 11 days. China on Wednesday reported 12 cases nationwide, down from 22 the day before.

Worldwide, more than 9.3 million people have been confirmed infected, and close to a half-million have died, by Johns Hopkins' count.

BEHAVIOR OF THE YOUNG

Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened -- a generational shift that not only puts them at risk, but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths.

In Oxford, Miss., summer fraternity parties sparked outbreaks. In Oklahoma City, church activities, fitness classes, weddings and funerals seeded infections among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. In Iowa college towns, surges followed the reopening of bars. A cluster of hangouts near Louisiana State University led to at least 100 customers and employees testing positive. In East Lansing, Mich., an outbreak tied to a brew pub spread to 34 people ages 18 to 23.

There and in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona, young people have started going out again, many without masks, in what health experts see as irresponsible behavior.

"The virus hasn't changed. We have changed our behaviors," said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. "Younger people are more likely to be out and taking a risk."

In Florida, young people ages 15 to 34 now make up 31% of all cases, up from 25% in early June. Last week, more than 8,000 new cases were reported in that age group, compared with about 2,000 among people 55 to 64 years old. And experts say the phenomenon cannot be explained away as simply the result of more testing.

With the shift toward younger people, some hospitals are seeing a smaller share of their covid-19 patients needing intensive treatment such as breathing machines.

"They are sick enough to be hospitalized, but they're not quite as sick," said Dr. Rob Phillips, chief physician executive of Houston Methodist Hospital. He said he still finds the trend disturbing because young people "definitely interact with their parents and grandparents," who could be next.

Information for this article was contributed by Nomaan Merchant, Juan A. Lozano, Carla K. Johnson, Tamara Lush, Meghan Hoyer, Sean Murphy, Mike Schneider, David Pitt, Kevin McGill and staff members of The Associated Press; by Phil Willon, Taryn Luna and John Myers of the Los Angeles Times; by Michelle Marchante, Ben Conarck, Daniel Chang and Douglas Hanks of The Miami Herald; and by staff members of The New York Times.

A woman, wearing a protective mask due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, walks past a mural in tribute to Frederick Douglass on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the South End neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through a shopping and office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New virus cases have declined in China and in the capital Beijing, where a two-week spike appears to be firmly waning. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Auto rickshaw drivers wearing masks as a precaution against COVID-19 await customers near an optical shop in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the coronavirus in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Visitors, some wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, walk along the River Walk in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in San Antonio. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Students wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at a classroom during the first day of school reopening at a high school in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Malaysia began reopening schools Wednesday while entering the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) after three months of coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A young boy, who is traveling to China, stretches in the ticketing area at the Los Angeles International Airport, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in two months, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Members of Orange County Fire Rescue and volunteers pass out personal protective equipment (PPE) items including disposable face masks, reusable masks and hand sanitizer to small businesses Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County hopes to supply up to 10,000 businesses with the items over the next several days. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Visitors wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 pose for photos at the Alamo, which remains closed, in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wears a face covering due to the coronavirus at a news conference Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A man wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus walks past COVID-19 graffiti, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Health care workers wait out a rain shower Wednesday under a tent at a coronavirus testing site in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak.” (AP/David J. Phillip)