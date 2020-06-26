Arkansas signee to play professionally

FAYETTEVILLE -- Robert Emery, a graduate-transfer catcher who signed to play for the University of Arkansas last month, signed a free-agent contract with his hometown San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Emery confirmed the signing, which was first reported by Kerry Crowley of Bay Area News Group, citing a source. The Giants have not officially announced the signing.

Players who were not drafted can sign as free agents with signing bonuses up to $20,000 this year.

Emery's decision comes after two-year starter Casey Opitz said he will return to the Razorbacks after he was not selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. Opitz was expected to be drafted, and Arkansas signed two graduate catchers to add depth and experience.

In addition to Emery, catcher A.J. Lewis of Eastern Kentucky also signed with the Razorbacks last month. Lewis, who can also play corner infield and outfield, was named a Collegiate Baseball All-American this year when he batted .451 with 3 home runs, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored in 13 games.

On June 12, Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said it was possible that one of the catcher transfers would not play for the Razorbacks.

"We've talked to both of our transfer catchers that were coming in about the outside chance if Opitz came back, they can do whatever they need to do if they don't want to come in now," Van Horn said. "We're in the process of working through that right now. Obviously we'd like to at least keep one of them, and if we don't we'll go from there."

Lewis is expected to play at Arkansas in 2021. In addition to Opitz, the Razorbacks also return freshman catcher Cason Tollett, who played in only one game and didn't catch this year because of an arm injury.

Emery played the past four seasons at the University of San Francisco after beginning his career at Dartmouth. He was able to play a sixth collegiate season at Arkansas because the NCAA restored a season of eligibility to baseball players earlier this year.

In 2020, Emery batted .381 and finished with a 13-game hit streak. He entered the NCAA transfer portal after obtaining a master's degree this spring.

"Really excited and proud for Rob to get his chance as a professional baseball player," USF Coach Nino Giarrantano said in a statement. "The Giants are a wonderful organization for a San Francisco native to have the opportunity to play for."