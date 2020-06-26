Bentonville's Simpson joins Arkansas as preferred walk-on

Bentonville offensive lineman Payton Simpson is shown prior to a game between Arkansas and Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Fayetteville. ( Ben Goff)
Bentonville offensive lineman Payton Simpson is the latest to join the Arkansas program as a preferred walk-on.
Simpson, 6-4, 340 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over offers from Union (Ky.) College, Mount St. Joseph’s, East Central (Okla.), Mary Hardin-Baylor, Highland (Kan.) Community College and Southwest (Mo.) Baptist.
He and others from the 2020 class reported to Fayetteville and moved in Friday.
“Payton has a big body that he moves well,” Bentonville coach Jody Grant said. “Once he gets on a defender, he usually wins. His technique and fundamentals are really good. He will be a nice addition the Arkansas O-Line room.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.