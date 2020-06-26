Bid to halt Trump niece's book dropped

WASHINGTON -- A New York City judge Thursday dismissed a claim by Donald Trump's brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president's niece, saying the court lacked jurisdiction in the case.

Surrogates Court Judge Peter Kelly said the claims were not appropriate for his court, where disputes over estate matters are settled.

The motion filed earlier this week sought an injunction to prevent Mary Trump and the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing it as scheduled in July.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of her book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, says it reveals "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse."

Published accounts of the book's contents say it contains an "insider's perspective" of the family along with personal observations by Mary Trump, a psychologist, about her "supposedly toxic family," according to the court papers.

Robert Trump's lawyers filed court papers saying Mary Trump and others had signed an agreement prohibiting her from writing the book or releasing details of family legal disputes.

Missouri issues abortion clinic license

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's health department Thursday issued another license to the state's only abortion clinic after a yearlong legal battle over whether the Planned Parenthood center could stay open.

"We are pleased to put the licensure issue to rest after more than a year of being targeted by Missouri's health department," Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said in a statement.

The Department of Health and Senior Services last year declined to renew the clinic's license, which meant the clinic wouldn't have been allowed to provide abortions.

Planned Parenthood sued. After a legal battle, the state's Administrative Hearing Commission ruled in May that the health department was wrong not to renew the clinic's license.

Rodriguez said the department conducted another inspection at the St. Louis clinic before issuing the license.

The health department, which is represented by the state attorney general's office, hasn't indicated if it will appeal the Administrative Hearing Commission ruling.

NASA naming HQ after black engineer

WASHINGTON -- NASA is naming its Washington headquarters after Mary Jackson, the space agency's first black female engineer whose story was portrayed in the popular film Hidden Figures.

Jackson started her NASA career in 1951 as part of a segregated unit of female mathematicians at what is now Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va. The women did calculations during the early pre-computer days of the U.S. space program. Their story was chronicled in a book and the 2016 film.

Jackson was later promoted to engineer and retired from NASA in 1985. She died in 2005 at age 83.

"Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space, " NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement Wednesday. "Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African-Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology," he said.

Part of the street in front of NASA headquarters is called "Hidden Figures Way" and a computer research facility at Langley is named for Katherine Johnson, another of the Hidden Figures mathematicians, who died in February.

Staffers charged in youth-center death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Three staff members of a Michigan youth center have been charged after a black teenager who threw a sandwich died while being restrained, Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting announced said.

Cornelius Fredericks, 16, died May 1, two days after he lost consciousness while being restrained by staff members at Lakeside Academy. The Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Fredericks' manner and cause of death was a homicide.

Michael Mosley of Battle Creek, Zachary Solis of Lansing and Heather McLogan of Kalamazoo are charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse, Getting said Wednesday.

Mosley and Solis are also accused of restraining Fredericks in a "grossly negligent manner," Getting said. McLogan is accused of gross negligence for reportedly failing to seek medical care for the teen in a timely manner.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Lakeside Academy operator Sequel Youth and Family Services said company officials support the decision to file charges against their former employees, calling Fredericks' death "tragic and senseless."

Sequel said it fired the three workers involved in Fredericks' death and relieved the executive director of Lakeside Academy of his duties.