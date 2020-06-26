Body found in vehicle at Sherwood investigated as homicide

The Sherwood Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide after a body was found in a vehicle parked on a walking path Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

Police responded to calls about the vehicle parked off of Gap Creek Drive. They found a victim inside of the vehicle and transported the body to the state Crime Laboratory, the release said.

In a statement on Friday, Capt. Jeff Hagar of the Sherwood Police Department identified the victim as North Little Rock's Braylen Stone, 17.