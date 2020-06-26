Sections
Covid-19 testing events planned in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:01 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Health will host two covid-19 testing events in Northwest Arkansas, Dr. Nate Smith, the state's health secretary, said Thursday during the governor's daily news briefing.

Testing will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Northwest Arkansas Community College, 1 College Drive in Bentonville.

Testing will also be done from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Washington County Health Unit, 3270 Wimberly Drive.

The Health Department regularly offers testing during standard office hours with an appointment at the Washington County Health Unit and the Benton County Health Unit at 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 2200, in Rogers.

Patients may call (479) 521-8181 to make an appointment at the Fayetteville unit or (479) 986-1300 to make an appointment at the Rogers unit.

The Health Department and the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks will work together on a testing event from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the veterans hospital at 1100 N. College Ave., according to a news release from the system. The testing is for veterans and their families and/or caregivers, according to the news release.

Specimens to be tested for covid-19 are collected via mouth or nasal swabs.

