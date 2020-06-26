Ex-LR youth pastor indicted

A Denton, Texas, man who was once a youth pastor in Little Rock has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges involving sexual contact with children.

The indictment, handed up June 2 in Little Rock but just released this week, charges Robert Shiflet, 50, with three counts of transporting a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity and one count of coercing a minor to cross state lines to engage in sexual activity.

Shiflet pleaded innocent at his arraignment Wednesday via Skype before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome Kearney.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland and Diane Upchurch, special agent in charge of the Little Rock field office of the FBI, Shiflet is accused of transporting a minor from Texas to Arkansas in May 1997 for sexual purposes, and doing so again in March 2001 with a different minor, and then in 2002 with a third minor.

The indictment alleges that he coerced the third child to engage in sexual activity between June and September of 2002.

At the time, Shiflet worked as a youth pastor in Little Rock, they said, noting that he later moved back to Denton, Texas, where he had previously worked as a youth pastor.

An investigation is being conducted by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant.

If convicted, Shiflet faces up to 15 years in prison for transporting a minor for sexual purposes, and up to 10 years in prison for coercion.