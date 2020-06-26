Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Former Sooner transferring to Arkansas

Today at 5:42 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford (17) makes a catch during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Former Oklahoma Sooner Jaquayln Crawford has announced plans to transfer to Arkansas.

He saw action in one game in 2018. He played receiver before being moved to cornerback. Crawford will be a slot receiver at Arkansas and will have two years of eligibility after sitting out the 2020 season.

Crawford, 5-10, 175 pounds, signed with Oklahoma in 2018 over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and numerous other programs out of Rockdale, Texas. He was recruited by receivers coach Justin Stepp in high school and made an official visit to Fayetteville in Dec. 2017.

Crawford entered the transfer portal in November.

ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 13 athlete and No. 146 overall recruit in the nation in the 2018 class.

