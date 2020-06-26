Hence, UA signee, signs with Cardinals

Markevian Hence made it official with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The former Watson Chapel pitcher finalized a deal with the team Thursday. Hence went to St. Louis to sign the contract.

The 6-1, 175-pound righthander, whom the Cardinals took in the second round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft with their 63rd overall pick, expressed his excitement about not only signing with the team, but also the things he'd experienced during his trip to Missouri.

"I'm very excited," Hence said. "It's so amazing down here. Like, the fans are insane."

Terms of the deal weren't initially released, but the slot value for Hence's spot in the draft was $1,076,300. On Wednesday, the Cardinals signed their 54th pick, Masyn Winn. Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that Winn got a $2.1 million bonus. His slot value was $1,338,500.